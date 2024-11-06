Eskom secures licenses for 125 MW of solar

State-owned utility Eskom has obtained licences for two new solar plants in South Africa.

The licences, approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nesra), are for a 75 MW solar facility in Free State province and a 19.5 MW solar project in Western Cape province.

Eskom launched a tender for the development of the 75 MW plant, to be located near the 3.7 GW Lethabo Power Plant in Sasolburg, in April. It was followed by a tender for the 19.5 MW project, which will be built near the 105.8 MW Sere wind farm in September.

Following the completion of each project, Eskom will act as the sole operator. The projects are part of the utility's plan to boost solar and wind energy at existing power stations. In August, Eskom also launched a tender for 30 MW of solar near the Komati Power Station in eastern South Africa.

Nesra said in a statement that it granted the licenses to help address power shortages that are affecting South Africa’s economy. Earlier this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had more than 22,500 MW of renewable energy products in the pipeline.