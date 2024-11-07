New research optimizes energy density in sodium-ion batteries

A machine learning model has identified Na[Mn0.36Ni0.44Ti0.15Fe0.05]O2 as the optimum composition to attain the highest energy density for sodium-ion (Na-ion) devices.

Image: Ra Boe, Wikimedia Commons

Scientists from Japan’s Tokyo University of Science (TUS) and Nagoya Institute of Technology, and from Chalmers University of Technology, in Gothenburg, Sweden, have developed a machine learning method to optimize the energy density of Na-ion batteries.

The research brings Na-ion batteries one step closer to becoming a commercially viable alternative to lithium-ion devices. Lithium-ion currently dominates the battery market but lithium’s relative scarcity, and high price, is a problem for supply chains and project developers alike.

