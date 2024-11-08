Indian state of Rajasthan tendering up to 2 GWh of battery storage capacity

From ESS News

RVUNL has opened a tender for 500 MW/1 GWh of standalone BESS in Rajasthan. The BESS must support two cycles of complete charging and discharging daily.

Selected bidders will develop state transmission system connected projects on a build, own, and operate basis at RVUNL power stations. RVUNL, which will sign a battery energy storage purchase agreement with the successful bidders, has the option of allotting a further 500 MW/1 GWh.

Successful bidders will be eligible for central government-sourced viability gap funding of either 30% of their BESS capital cost or INR 2.7 million ($32,000) per megawatt-hour of energy storage capacity, whichever is lower.

