HUEG unveils new mounting system with patented clamp design

HUEG, Chinese solar mounting system manufacturer, has released a new C-shaped mounting system for ground installations. The C-Profile Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel Solar Mounting System is made of steel coated in zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg ).
“This material is known for its excellent corrosion resistance and self-repair capabilities,” the company said. “This advanced material ensures that the system performs reliably even in harsh environments, offering a lifespan of over 35 years.”
The system supports concrete and pile foundations and can be installed in large-scale and residential settings. It uses a novel portable clamp design that the company patented, which purportedly increases the system’s strength by 20%.
“Unlike traditional systems, which require multiple flange holes in the rails, HUEG’s design eliminates this need, enhancing the structure’s bending resistance and overall stability,” the company said. “The purlins and beams are also optimized to improve strength without the need for additional holes, further simplifying installation.”
HUEG claims that the Profile Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel Solar Mounting System can withstand a maximum snow load of 3.6KN/m² and a maximum wind load of 46 meters per second. Its installation angles are between 0 degrees and 45 degrees, and the company offers a 15-year warranty.
