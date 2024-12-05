Gujarat leads India with 46% of rooftop PV installations under subsidy scheme

The state of Gujarat leads India in residential rooftop solar adoption, accounting for 46% of the 616,019 systems installed nationwide under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative as of Nov. 21, 2024.

Image: Image: Oorjan

Share

From pv magazine India

India's PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme had drawn 14.5 million registrations and 2.6 million applications as of Nov. 21, 2024, resulting in 616,019 residential rooftop solar installations, according to Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik.

The program, which was launched in February 2024 with a budget of INR 750.21 billion ($8.9 billion), aims to install 30 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 10 million households within three years. It offers central financial assistance covering up to 60% of benchmark costs, targeting free or low-cost electricity for homes consuming up to 300 units per month.

The scheme, which is open to all residential consumers nationwide, features no state-wise allocation. Participants can register and apply through the National Portal at www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Gujarat leads with 281,769 installations, or 46% of the total. Maharashtra follows with 120,696 systems. Uttar Pradesh, despite installing 51,313 systems, recorded the highest registrations at 2.2 million and more than 534,000 applications.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

U.S. startup offers meter socket adapter that simplifies solar, battery, EV charging connection
04 December 2024 ConnectDER has secured $35 million in Series D funding to support its meter socket adapter (MSA) business, which integrates solar, storage, EV chargin...