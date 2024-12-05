Gujarat leads India with 46% of rooftop PV installations under subsidy scheme

From pv magazine India

India's PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme had drawn 14.5 million registrations and 2.6 million applications as of Nov. 21, 2024, resulting in 616,019 residential rooftop solar installations, according to Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik.

The program, which was launched in February 2024 with a budget of INR 750.21 billion ($8.9 billion), aims to install 30 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 10 million households within three years. It offers central financial assistance covering up to 60% of benchmark costs, targeting free or low-cost electricity for homes consuming up to 300 units per month.

The scheme, which is open to all residential consumers nationwide, features no state-wise allocation. Participants can register and apply through the National Portal at www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Gujarat leads with 281,769 installations, or 46% of the total. Maharashtra follows with 120,696 systems. Uttar Pradesh, despite installing 51,313 systems, recorded the highest registrations at 2.2 million and more than 534,000 applications.