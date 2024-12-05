TotalEnergies to acquire Germany’s VSB Group

TotalEnergies has agreed to buy German renewables developer VSB Group from Swiss asset manager Partners Group.
The transaction, worth €1.57 billion in equity value and shareholder loans, remains subject to the approval of applicable merger control authorities.
VSB has more than 475 MW of renewables capacity in operation or under construction, most of which is in Germany and France. It has another 18 GW of wind, solar and battery storage technologies in the pipeline across countries such as Germany, Poland and France.
“In line with our strategy, these transactions will enable us to optimize our capital allocation in renewables and contributes to improve the profitability of our Integrated Power business,” said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies. “We welcome the 500 employees of VSB Group and their leading onshore wind expertise in European markets.”
TotalEnergies has also signed an agreement with Apollo-managed funds to sell 50% of a 2 GW portfolio of solar and battery energy storage projects in Texas. The transaction provides $800 million in cash to TotalEnergies, consisting of $550 million equity from Apollo and $250 million shareholder loan refinancing.
TotalEnergies currently has 24 GW of gross installed renewable capacity and aims to add 11 GW by 2025, with plans to reach 100 GW by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.