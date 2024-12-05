TotalEnergies to acquire Germany’s VSB Group

TotalEnergies has agreed to buy German renewables developer VSB Group from Swiss asset manager Partners Group.

The transaction, worth €1.57 billion in equity value and shareholder loans, remains subject to the approval of applicable merger control authorities.

VSB has more than 475 MW of renewables capacity in operation or under construction, most of which is in Germany and France. It has another 18 GW of wind, solar and battery storage technologies in the pipeline across countries such as Germany, Poland and France.

“In line with our strategy, these transactions will enable us to optimize our capital allocation in renewables and contributes to improve the profitability of our Integrated Power business,” said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies. “We welcome the 500 employees of VSB Group and their leading onshore wind expertise in European markets.”

TotalEnergies has also signed an agreement with Apollo-managed funds to sell 50% of a 2 GW portfolio of solar and battery energy storage projects in Texas. The transaction provides $800 million in cash to TotalEnergies, consisting of $550 million equity from Apollo and $250 million shareholder loan refinancing.

TotalEnergies currently has 24 GW of gross installed renewable capacity and aims to add 11 GW by 2025, with plans to reach 100 GW by 2030.