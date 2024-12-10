France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.09995/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the eighth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems with capacities above 500 kW, under the 2021-26 procurement program.

The tender awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.

In the seventh tender in July, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.

The fifth tender in August 2023 distributed 378 MW to 60 developers at €0.10195/kWh, while the fourth exercise awarded just 57.6 MW across 16 projects at €0.10452/kWh.

The third tender allocated 89.9 MW at €0.090951/kWh, while the second tender assigned 122 MW at €0.08257/kWh.