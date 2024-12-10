France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.09995/kWh

The French authorities have wrapped up a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV tender with an average price of €0.09995 ($0.1055)/kWh. The government has allocated 253.3 MW of solar capacity in total.

Image: Angie Warren, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the eighth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems with capacities above 500 kW, under the 2021-26 procurement program.

The tender awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.

In the seventh tender in July, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.

The fifth tender in August 2023 distributed 378 MW to 60 developers at €0.10195/kWh, while the fourth exercise awarded just 57.6 MW across 16 projects at €0.10452/kWh.

The third tender allocated 89.9 MW at €0.090951/kWh, while the second tender assigned 122 MW at €0.08257/kWh.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Chinese developer switches on world’s largest perovskite-based PV plant
09 December 2024 MicroQuanta, a Chinese perovskite solar specialist, has commissioned a 8.2 MW PV facility based on its 90 W perovskite panels in eastern China.