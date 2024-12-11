NTPC Renewable Energy wins 500 MW solar in SECI auction

From pv magazine India

NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, has won a bid in Solar Energy Corp. of India’s (SECI) e-reverse auction for 2 GW of solar projects connected to India's interstate transmission system.

The auction, held on Dec. 9, also requires setting up energy storage systems (ESS) with a total capacity of 1 GW/4 GWh.

NTPC Renewable Energy secured 500 MW of solar capacity at a tariff of INR 3.52/kWh. The tender terms mandate installing a 250 MW/1,000 MWh ESS alongside the awarded solar capacity.

NTPC Group’s renewable portfolio includes 4.1 GW of operational capacity, with nearly 21 GW under construction or tendering. The company aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.