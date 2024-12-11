Volta Energy unveils new solar generator for construction sites, pumps

Netherlands-based Volta Energy has launched a 15 kVa hybrid solar generator with integrated bio-diesel for construction sites and water pump installations. It is the latest in its line of rental systems that range in size from 6 kVA to 120 kVA.

The smallest is suitable for powering a construction site security camera, for example, while larger units can provide electricity for construction power tools and water pumps, and the largest can be used by the likes of film and TV production crews, outdoor festival and event organizers to avoid conventional diesel fuel systems.

Demand for the portable power stations is growing, and the company is expanding internationally, according to Roel Bleumer, Volta Energy CEO. “The market is looking up. We started with Great Britain and Germany this year, and that is going great,” Bleumer told pv magazine.

Typically, the 15 kVA hybrid model is used to power construction equipment or a power water pump, according to the manufacturer. It integrates 3.14 kW of amorphous silicon solar panels, a 3-phase, 4 kW inverter, a 31 kWh battery plus a bio-diesel generator for backup. Automatic start and stop are programmable, as well as an “evening silence” function.

The dimensions are 5.65m x 2.2m x 2.7m with PV panels folded and unfolded it measures 5.65m x 4.3m x 3m, with a weight of 2,000 kg.

There is also remote monitoring and energy management via a dedicated app. It has one 400 V and one 230 V sockets. It is fitted on a trailer that can be pulled by an average-sized van, according to the company.

Volta Energy was founded in 2017 to develop offgrid solar mobile solutions. It typically rents out its equipment to customers.