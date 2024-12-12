FHE Group presents thermal battery for solar power storage

France-based FHE Group has presented this week its Inelio thermal battery at the Energaia tradeshow, which is currently taking place in Montpellier, southern France.

“Our thermal battery can store solar power in the form of heat for heating and cooling applications, as well as for producing domestic hot water, while maximizing self-consumption,” the company's technical director, Jonathan Iacono, told pv magazine. “If the PV system is accurately sized, the battery can ensure a self-consumption rate of 100%.

The battery measures 75.4 cm x 57 cm x 143 cm and has a weight of 150 kg. It has a storage capacity of 2.5 kWh and a depth of charge of 100%. It can provide hot water at a temperature of up to 65 C. Its heating capacity of 2.5 kW and the cooling capacity is 5 kW.

The system uses ammonia (R717) as the refrigerant and has a sound power level of 35 dB(A). It reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 20,000 cycles and comes with a 20-year warranty.

“The system uses a solid-gas sorption system and operates without compressors,” Iacono said, noting that it also utilizes two thermal storage units and one storage tank.

“Its core component is a solid-gas sorption technology that relies on a thermochemical reaction between a solid material and ammonia, which is a natural refrigerant with near-zero global warming potential,” he went on to say. This reaction absorbs or releases heat depending on the cycle phase, enabling efficient thermal storage and energy retrieval.”



The system is composed of a hermetically sealed sorption module without moving parts, a heat exchanger for thermal transfer, and advanced control systems for predictive maintenance and seamless integration with renewable energy sources.

“The system is adaptable to residential, commercial, and industrial applications, Inelio supports complete energy autonomy and is compatible with various renewable energy systems. We often sell the system in combination with pv systems, as our approach is to provide a complete solution,” Iacono said.

FHG Group was founded in 2010 and is based in Perpignan, southwestern France. It operates a factory near Rabat, Morocco.