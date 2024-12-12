Unimacts to expand Houston facility for steel solar frame production

From pv magazine USA
Origami Solar moves one step closer to providing domestic content steel solar module frames after partnering with Unimacts.
Unimacts, a Zetwerk Company, will run a dedicated roll-forming production line to produce Origami Solar steel module frames at its Houston, Texas facility.
By having regional fabrication centers in the United States, customers will avoid “shipping issues, labor strife, or impoundments delaying the arrival of the frames they need,” said Origami Solar CEO Gregg Patterson. He added that by procuring domestically produced steel frames, customers won’t have the worry of “geopolitical tensions” or “ever-increasing tariffs.”
The milestone manufacturing partnership moves Origami closer to achieving its goal of having domestically produced frames. The Houston facility will expand to support multiple roll-forming lines to handle flexible short runs as well as high-speed fully-automated volume production as Origami’s business grows.
