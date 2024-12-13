BYD delivers 600 MWh of batteries for solar-plus-storage project in Chile

From ESS News

Grenergy, a Spanish independent power producer focused on the development of PV, wind, and energy storage projects, has announced the arrival of 105 BYD batteries at the port of Iquique, Chile.

Grenergy said that the Chipol Guangan cargo ship, arriving after a 42-day journey from Dachan, China, has delivered 1,050 MC Cube ESS battery modules with a total storage capacity of 600 MWh. The modules will support the Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project in Chile.

The shipment is part of a strategic agreement signed in January 2024 between Grenergy and Chinese battery maker BYD for the supply of 1.1 GWh of large-scale energy storage products. This includes 2,136 Blade modules of BYD's MC Cube ESS model.

The Oasis de Atacama project features an energy storage capacity of 11 GWh plus 2 GW of PV generation capacity. It will be built in seven phases, annually generating about 5.5 TWh of energy, which will be stored for use during non-solar generation hours.

