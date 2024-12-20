Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huadian connects second phase of 1 GW project

Huadian Group has connected the second phase of its 1 GW Tengger solar project to the grid in Inner Mongolia. The Tengger New Energy Base, part of a strategic cooperation deal with the Inner Mongolian government, has a total planned capacity of 12.2 GW, including 8 GW of PV, 4 GW of wind power, and 200 MW of solar thermal energy. The first 1 GW phase was connected to the grid in late October 2024.

First Applied Material has revealed that its subsidiary, Vietnam Advanced Film Materials, has extended the construction period for its “Vietnam 250 Million Square Meter High-Efficiency Cell Encapsulation Film Project” until December 2025. The company had invested 55% of the planned funds in the project as of Nov. 30, 2024. The extension follows adjustments to the design of supporting factories and warehouse construction to ensure the project's quality, according to the group.

Shenergy has announced the winning bids for a PV module procurement round related to its 2 GW solar project in Hoboksar, in China's Xinjiang region. The procurement exercise, split into two sections, requires n-type bifacial, double-glass solar modules of at least 620 Wp, with each section estimated at 1.2 GW. Trina Solar won the first section with a bid of CNY 864 million ($120 million) at CNY 0.72/W, while GCL System Integration secured the second section with a bid of CNY 818.4 million at CNY 0.682/W. Deliveries are set for May to October 2025.

EliTe Solar said it has started building a new production facility in Egypt. The 78,000 sqm plant in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone will feature 2 GW of solar cell production lines and 3 GW of PV module lines. The facility is expected to be fully operational by September 2025 EliTe Solar said the project is a key step in its expansion into the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Leshan Power said that the Shanghai Stock Exchange has accepted its filing for an A-share offering through a simplified procedure. The offering will include 39.92 million shares, priced at CNY 5.01 each, raising about CNY 200 million for the “Longquanyi District 100 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage Station (BESS) Demonstration Project.” The investors in the private placement include Citic Fund Management and Nord Fund Management.

GCL-Poly said that it has signed a placement agreement for up to 1.56 billion shares at HKD 1 per share, raising approximately HKD 1.56 billion ($200 million). The company said it is also in talks to issue convertible bonds. Sources have said that the investors are primarily sovereign and family funds from foreign countries.