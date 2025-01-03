Somalia opens tender for hybrid solar project

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for the development of a hybrid solar-plus-storage plant.
The Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project will involve designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 10 MW solar plant with a 20 MWh battery energy storage system and a 33 kV evacuation line.
The project, located on 290 hectares in Garowe, Puntland, is being developed for National Energy Corp. of Somalia, one of the country’s largest utilities.
The World Bank is financing the project. The tender details on its website note that a pre-bid conference will be held virtually on Jan. 23, 2025, with the application deadline set for Feb. 10, 2025.
Somalia deployed 51 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 47 MW in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
In November, a tender opened for 25 off-grid solar-plus-storage plants at health facilities across two regions of Somalia.
