Microvast reveals all-solid-state battery tech with operational voltage of 12-21 V

From ESS News
Microvast Holdings, a Texas-based battery maker, said it has developed an all-solid-state battery that overcomes a key barrier to broader adoption: maintaining stable high-voltage operation without sacrificing safety or long-term reliability.
“Traditional lithium-ion and semi-solid-state batteries, constrained by the limitations of liquid electrolytes, typically operate at nominal voltages of 3.2 V to 3.7 V per cell,” the company said in a statement. “In contrast, Microvast's technology completely eliminates liquid electrolytes.”
The company said its ASSB operates at voltages between 12 V and 21 V. Its bipolar stacking design allows single cells to reach higher voltages without the decomposition that would occur with liquid electrolytes in similar systems.
