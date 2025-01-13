Microvast reveals all-solid-state battery tech with operational voltage of 12-21 V

Microvast says its new True all-solid-state battery (ASSB) eliminates liquid electrolytes to achieve voltages of 12 V to 21 V, with a bipolar stacking design that cuts interconnections between cells, modules, and packs.

Image: Microvast

Share

From ESS News

Microvast Holdings, a Texas-based battery maker, said it has developed an all-solid-state battery that overcomes a key barrier to broader adoption: maintaining stable high-voltage operation without sacrificing safety or long-term reliability.

“Traditional lithium-ion and semi-solid-state batteries, constrained by the limitations of liquid electrolytes, typically operate at nominal voltages of 3.2 V to 3.7 V per cell,” the company said in a statement. “In contrast, Microvast's technology completely eliminates liquid electrolytes.”

The company said its ASSB operates at voltages between 12 V and 21 V. Its bipolar stacking design allows single cells to reach higher voltages without the decomposition that would occur with liquid electrolytes in similar systems.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications
13 January 2025 Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The s...