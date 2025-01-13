Spain announces 820 MW of energy storage projects for Q4 2024 applications

From ESS News

pv magazine España lists the most notable energy storage projects announced in Spain’s BOE in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Prior administrative authorization and construction has been approved for the 27.46 MW BESS battery storage module FV Revilla-Vallejera Hybrid and its electricity evacuation infrastructure, for hybridization with the existing 44.199 MW FV Revilla-Vallejera photovoltaic installation in Vallejera, in Burgos, promoted by Iberdrola.

An application for prior administrative authorization and construction of 27.46 MW of battery energy storage modules for the Hibridación FV Olmedilla BESS, for hybridization with the existing 42 MW FV Olmedilla solar park; and for the 27.46 MW BESS Hibridación FV Romeral, for hybridization with the existing 42 MW FV Romeral solar park; and for their associated evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Cuenca and promoted by Iberdrola.

