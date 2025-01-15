Adani Green Energy hits 11.6 GW of operational renewables capacity

From pv magazine India
India's Adani Green Energy has released an operational update for the first nine months of fiscal 2024-25, reporting a cumulative operational capacity of 11.6 GW as of Dec. 31, 2024.
This includes a greenfield addition of 3.13 GW of renewable energy capacity. About 2.1 GW of this total comes from solar in Khavda, Gujarat, while 580 MW comes from solar in Rajasthan and 438 MW comes from wind in Gujarat.
The company’s energy sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 rose 23% year on year to 20,108 million units, driven by strong capacity additions.
During this period, Adani Green Energy also signed a power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. to supply 5 GW of solar over a period of 25 years.
Adani Green Energy’s total operational renewable energy capacity of 11.6 GW includes 7.8 GW of solar, 2.14 GW of hybrid capacity, and 1.7 GW of wind, with 92% of the portfolio benefiting from 25-year fixed-tariff power purchase agreements.
