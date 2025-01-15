Polat Energy, Rolls-Royce partner on Turkey’s largest battery storage project

Polat Energy and Rolls-Royce are collaborating on Turkey’s biggest battery energy storage project, a 132 MWh system co-located with an operating wind farm.

Image: Polat Energy

Share

From ESS News

Istanbul-based renewables developer Polat Energy has signed Turkey’s largest battery energy storage system supply agreement with Rolls-Royce.

The supply deal is for a cumulative 132 MWh of storage capacity. The system will be installed at Polat’s 118 MW Goktepe wind power plant in Yalova, northwestern Turkey. Once commissioned, the facility will be Turkey’s largest battery energy storage system.

Polat Enery is an established renewables developer in Turkey, owning approximately 6% of the country’s installed wind energy capacity with a cumulative power output of around 660 MW.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications
13 January 2025 Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The s...