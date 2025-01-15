Polat Energy, Rolls-Royce partner on Turkey’s largest battery storage project

From ESS News
Istanbul-based renewables developer Polat Energy has signed Turkey’s largest battery energy storage system supply agreement with Rolls-Royce.
The supply deal is for a cumulative 132 MWh of storage capacity. The system will be installed at Polat’s 118 MW Goktepe wind power plant in Yalova, northwestern Turkey. Once commissioned, the facility will be Turkey’s largest battery energy storage system.
Polat Enery is an established renewables developer in Turkey, owning approximately 6% of the country’s installed wind energy capacity with a cumulative power output of around 660 MW.
