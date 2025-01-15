Led by PV, renewables in Chile account for 50% of installed capacity

Cap Vert Energie's Quinta solar project is located in the municipality of Colina, in Chile's Chacabuco province.

From pv magazine LatAm

The Energy Report for the month of December 2024 issued by the National Electric Coordinator of Chile shows, among other data, that the installed capacity of electricity generation from non-conventional renewable sources reached 50.2%, with 18,411.3 MW.

Of the total installed capacity of the country, at 36,664.3 MW, 11,033.7 MW correspond to PV power (30.3%). Among renewable energy sources, it was followed by wind, with 5,279.6 MW (14.5%).

In the case of electricity generation, the report highlights that during October it was 6,871.8 GWh, 0.3% less than what was produced in the same month of 2023. In this section, renewables generated 2,861.4 GWh during the month, which means a 41.7% share in the month's total generation.

In terms of the most notable renewable technologies, PV power was responsible for 22.6% (1,555 GWH) and wind 12.7% (873 GWh).

In that month of October, eight projects were connected to the grid, seven solar (totaling 375.48 MW) and one BESS (3 MW).

The report highlights that there are 23 projects in testing with a total capacity of 872.9 MW; of these, 14 are solar, two wind and two BESS.