Led by PV, renewables in Chile account for 50% of installed capacity

From pv magazine LatAm
The Energy Report for the month of December 2024 issued by the National Electric Coordinator of Chile shows, among other data, that the installed capacity of electricity generation from non-conventional renewable sources reached 50.2%, with 18,411.3 MW.
Of the total installed capacity of the country, at 36,664.3 MW, 11,033.7 MW correspond to PV power (30.3%). Among renewable energy sources, it was followed by wind, with 5,279.6 MW (14.5%).
In the case of electricity generation, the report highlights that during October it was 6,871.8 GWh, 0.3% less than what was produced in the same month of 2023. In this section, renewables generated 2,861.4 GWh during the month, which means a 41.7% share in the month's total generation.
In terms of the most notable renewable technologies, PV power was responsible for 22.6% (1,555 GWH) and wind 12.7% (873 GWh).
In that month of October, eight projects were connected to the grid, seven solar (totaling 375.48 MW) and one BESS (3 MW).
The report highlights that there are 23 projects in testing with a total capacity of 872.9 MW; of these, 14 are solar, two wind and two BESS.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.