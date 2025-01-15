Sodium-ion batteries face uphill struggle to beat lithium-ion on cost

From ESS News
In recent years, sodium-ion batteries have emerged as a key contender to the dominant lithium-ion technology, which has experienced supply shortages and price volatility for key minerals. While often described as a cheaper alternative, primarily thanks to abundant sodium and low extraction and purification costs, a new study finds that sodium-ion batteries will require a set of technology advances and favorable market conditions to approach incumbent lithium-ion on price.
A group of researchers at Stanford University has assessed the techno-economic competitiveness of sodium-ion batteries over 6,000 scenarios while varying technology development roadmaps, supply chain scenarios, market penetration and learning rates. As a result, they identified several sodium-ion pathways that might reach cost-competitiveness with low-cost lithium-ion variants in the 2030s.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.