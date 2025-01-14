Chinese PV Industry Brief: Three Gorges opens bids for 2.5 GW of n-type TOPCon

Three Gorges Group has kicked off its second round of PV module procurement for 2024, seeking 2.5 GW of 580 Wp and above n-type TOPCon solar modules. The bidding attracted 29 companies, with prices ranging from CNY 0.6716/W to CNY 0.751/W and an average of CNY 0.7012/W. Four bidders submitted offers below CNY 0.692/W. The framework agreement runs through June 30, 2025, with a possible extension to Sept. 30, 2025, based on demand.

The Sichuan Development and Reform Commission has approved an energy consumption review for Tongwei’s new silicon wafer production plant in Chengdu. The CNY 700 million project will produce 20 GW of monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm x 210 mm), with construction scheduled from November 2024 to September 2025. Zhongwei New Energy (Chengdu), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tongwei Solar, will execute the project.

CECEP Solar has issued a profit warning for fiscal 2024, expecting a net profit of CNY 1.2 billion to CNY 1.25 billion, down 20.82% to 23.99% year on year. The company forecasts basic earnings per share between CNY 0.3067 and CNY 0.3195, down from CNY 0.4038 last year, due to the decline to reduced grid consumption and lower electricity prices in its power generation segment, as well as declining sales and prices in its manufacturing segment amid tough market conditions.

China Power Construction (CPC) has selected Risen Energy as the winner of its 2024 second batch of n-type Heterojunction (HJT) solar module procurement. Risen Energy secured the 500 MWp tender with a bid of CNY 379.5 million (or CNY 0.759/W), edging out Anhui Huasun New Energy, which bid CNY 384.5 million (CNY 0.769/W). The bifacial, monocrystalline silicon, double-glass modules must have a minimum power output of 710 Wp and a wafer size of 182 mm or larger, with the first deliveries expected in February 2025.