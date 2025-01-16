Tunisia launches 200 MW solar tender

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has released a tender for the construction of two solar plants.

The Tunisian authorities said the projects will each have a capacity of up to 100 MW, but did not disclose the selected locations. Developers have until April 20 to submit their proposals.

The energy ministry recently approved four solar projects under the first phase of another 1.7 GW solar tender, with the lowest price awarded at TND 98.8 ($0.03076)/kWh.

Tunisia is supporting utility-scale solar development through a series of tenders, including the latest launched in January 2023. It previously completed a 500 MW solar tender in December 2019.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tunisia’s total solar capacity reached 506 MW by the end of 2023.

In October 2024, Tunisia launched a new tender to procure 200 MW of large-scale solar, with submissions due by Jan. 15, 2025.