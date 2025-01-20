Australian utility-scale battery deployment surges

From ESS News
With the commencement in December of construction on two new utility-scale battery projects in Queensland and New South Wales, 2024 set new records for BESS project construction in the country. The two projects brought the total of new big batteries that have broken ground in 2024 to 4.9 GW/13 GWh.
The development is an encouraging one, with a combination of tenders and market dynamics like pronounced and increasing wholesale price volatility helping a host of projects right around the country achieve final investment decision. But it remains insufficient to avoid escalating curtailment rates.
“It just continues on the trend from 2023, which was widely stated as the year of the battery. Volatility in the market is still super high in Australia,” Dixon said. “And in all honesty, we’re not going to see reprieve of that until a lot of the battery capacity comes online.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.