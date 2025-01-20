Denmark’s solar capacity surpasses 4 GW

Denmark deployed 545 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from Dansk Solcelleforening.

The nation added 545 MW of solar last year, up from 378 MW in 2023 but down from more than 1 GW in 2022. The new additions bring Denmark’s total solar capacity to more than 4 GW.

Utility-scale installations drove Denmark’s solar growth in 2024, with projects over 1 MW adding 356 MW, said Dansk Solcelleforening. Private systems under 15 kW contributed 74 MW, while commercial and industrial installations up to 1 MW added 115 MW combined.

The association said it expects utility-scale projects to lead solar growth, forecasting 750 MW of new capacity in 2025 and 1 GW by 2026.

“We expect further growth in Denmark in the coming years due to the ambitious goals set by the Danish parliament,” said Flemming V. Kristensen, chairman of the association.

Dansk Solcelleforening told pv magazine that regulatory changes such as tariff reductions on grid connections and self consumption could help increase solar deployment further.

Germany’s Belectric announced plans for a 135 MW solar project in Denmark last year. Energicenter Nord also revealed a solar project backed by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with 25 Danish companies, marking the nation’s largest PPA by number of signatories.