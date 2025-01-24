Scandinavia’s largest rooftop PV plant goes online

Scandinavia’s largest rooftop PV plant, a 14 MW array in Landskrona, Sweden, has gone online. The system, consisting of 24,000 JinkoSolar modules, was installed on a warehouse roof by Danish transport company DSV.

Image: Sungrow

Share

A 14 MW rooftop solar array billed as Scandinavia’s largest to date is now online.

The project – located on the rooftop of logistics service provider DSV’s site in Landskrona, southern Sweden – consists of 24,000 solar modules on an area of 100,000 square meters, with the energy generated supplying the logistics center beneath.

Construction of the project began in May 2024. It was installed by Sweden's Brion Solenergi and, according to previous reports, features JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 72Hl4-(V) solar modules.

The system also features Sungrow string inverters, with 34 SG350HX units and 20 SG250HX units. According to Sungrow, the SG350HX delivers 352 kW, supports high-power modules up to 20 A per string, includes 16 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, and boasts an efficiency of 99%.

pv magazine recently reported that Sweden added around 1 GW of solar in 2024.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

The case for combining pumped-hydro storage with floating PV
23 January 2025 Researchers in Italy have analyzed the techno-economic viability of enhancing three pumped hydro plants in Italy with floating PV on the lower basin...