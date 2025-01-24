Wondrwall debuts residential AI-based battery

Wondrwall, a UK-based renewable energy company, has unveiled a novel all-in-one battery and inverter system with of up to 25.6 kWh of storage capacity. The new product comes in two versions, with storage capacities of 6.4 kWh and 12.8 kWh, and allows additional batteries to be stacked.

“Due to the modular design, installation times are halved, improving the commercial economics of the new hardware,” the company said in a statement. “The accompanying intelligent EV charger, a little over the size of an A5 notepad, is compact, untethered, and available in 7 kWh and 22 kWh options.”

The system features lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, offering 3 kW of charging power in the smaller model and 6 kW in the larger. The maximum AC output is 5 kW and 6 kW, respectively, with a maximum PV input of 8 kW for the smaller model and 9 kW for the larger.

Each system includes two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and achieves 99.9% efficiency. The smaller system measures 73 cm in width, 20.5 cm in depth, 92.9 cm in height, and weighs 95 kg. The larger system measures 73 cm by 20.5 cm by 1.399 m and weighs 154 kg. Each additional battery unit adds 59.4 kg.

“The system uses our brand-new AI-powered renewable energy system for homes, offering significant performance and cost-saving benefits to its users,” the company added. “Our proprietary home energy management system (HEMS) is able to utilize 20,000 separate data points, including weather forecasts, to anticipate needs and reduce costs automatically. The system also has the ability to charge cars and home batteries when prices are at their lowest or even negatively priced.”