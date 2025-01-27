Switzerland installs 1.78 GW of PV in 2024

From pv magazine France
Switzerland deployed approximately 1.78 GW of new PV systems in 2024, according to provisional figures from PV association Swissolar.
This marks an increase from 1.64 GW in 2023 and 1.08 GW in 2022, making 2024 the strongest year on record for newly installed capacity.
However, Swissolar said it does not expect this growth to continue in 2025 and 2026. It is forecasting annual additions of 1.51 GW and 1.56 GW, respectively.
The association attributed the anticipated slowdown to temporary uncertainties surrounding the new Electricity Act. Growth is expected to stabilize at current levels as the law introduces provisions for energy communities and virtual power plants.
Switzerland’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 8 GW at the end of 2024.
