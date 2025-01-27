Teralight switches on Israel’s largest solar plant

Israeli solar developer Teralight said in a recent statement that it has started operating the country’s largest solar project, Ta’anach 1. The 150 MW solar array is located in the Jezreel Valley of northern Israel and is projected to annually generate 310 GWh of solar energy.

“The commercial operation of the Ta’anach 1 project marks a significant milestone for the company, solidifying Teralight’s role as a key player in Israel’s green electricity production and supply sector,” said CEO Rani Lifshitz. ”The entire project advances Israel’s efforts to increase the use of clean, locally produced solar energy.”

The company estimates that the new plant will generate full-year revenue of about ILS 60 million ($ 16.6 million), with an annual operating cash flow of ILS 46.4 million. Teralight holds a 51% stake in the project, while the remaining 49% is owned by Israeli insurer Migdal Group.

Ta’anach 1 is expected to be joined by the Ta’anach 2 project by the second half of 2026. This second 104 MW project, which is wholly owned by the developer, will include a 440 MWh energy storage facility.

The company is also currently working on the Maglan project, which is expected to be connected to the grid in 2027. The company said that the project, with 340 MW of PV production and 1,110 MWh of storage capacity, will be “Israel’s largest green energy initiative,” although it is being built in the occupied Palestinian territories.