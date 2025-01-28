Acme Solar secures PPA with NHPC for 680 MW renewables storage project

India’s Acme Solar has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned NHPC Ltd. for a 680 MW renewables storage project.

Acme Solar's PV project in Jaisalmer

Image: Acme Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

Acme Solar Holdings has signed a PPA with state-owned NHPC for a 680 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project in India. It secured the project through NHPC’s tender for 1,400 MW of FDRE from interstate transmission system (ISTS) renewable energy projects with energy storage systems (ESS) across India.

Acme Solar will develop the project in multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

“This innovative project combines advanced technology with hybrid renewable energy solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The PPA with NHPC reinforces Acme Solar’s commitment to India’s clean energy goals by integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, setting a new benchmark for hybrid energy systems and contributing to a greener future,” Acme Solar stated. “With a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 40% and a requirement to meet 90% of the promised value during peak hours, the project will contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Acme Solar Holdings has a diversified renewable power portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and FDRE projects. Its operational capacity stands at 2,540 MW, with an additional 4,430 MW under construction.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

US state-level solar policy moving away from traditional net metering
24 January 2025 The NC Clean Energy Technology Center's (NCCETC) 2024 annual review and fourth-quarter edition of "The 50 States of Solar" finds that most states enac...