Acme Solar secures PPA with NHPC for 680 MW renewables storage project

From pv magazine India

Acme Solar Holdings has signed a PPA with state-owned NHPC for a 680 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project in India. It secured the project through NHPC’s tender for 1,400 MW of FDRE from interstate transmission system (ISTS) renewable energy projects with energy storage systems (ESS) across India.

Acme Solar will develop the project in multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

“This innovative project combines advanced technology with hybrid renewable energy solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The PPA with NHPC reinforces Acme Solar’s commitment to India’s clean energy goals by integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, setting a new benchmark for hybrid energy systems and contributing to a greener future,” Acme Solar stated. “With a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 40% and a requirement to meet 90% of the promised value during peak hours, the project will contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Acme Solar Holdings has a diversified renewable power portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and FDRE projects. Its operational capacity stands at 2,540 MW, with an additional 4,430 MW under construction.