Australian manufacturer bets on lithium-titanium-oxide batteries

From pv magazine Australia

Melbourne-based battery systems manufacturer Zenaji has claimed that its Eternity LTO battery energy storage system (BESS) competes with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) products and is positioned to benefit from the technology’s projected 12.6% annual growth by 2032.

Zenaji Australia Head of Global Distribution and Endless Energy Group Managing Director Simon Fawaz told pv magazine that this underscores the importance of LTO battery adoption.

“The demand for safe, reliable, and durable battery solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors continues to rise,” Fawaz said. “With their exceptional cycle life, safety and ability to perform under extreme temperatures, Zenaji’s LTO batteries are uniquely positioned to meet these needs. Additionally, our commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards reinforce our dedication to designing and delivering sustainable, future-ready solutions.”

Fawaz said the Eternity LTO batteries are engineered for up to 60-plus years of operation, which significantly reduces replacement costs over time and reduces waste through extended operational life.

They are capable of more than 22,000 cycles, with an expected lifespan of 60,000 cycles, backed by a 20-year guarantee. This surpasses LFP batteries, which typically last between 500 and 7,000 cycles.

“The batteries provide 100% depth of discharge with rapid charging and discharging and modular units (36.3 kWh to 44.9 kWh) can be scaled up to meet commercial and grid-scale energy requirements,” said Fawaz. “Also, there is no thermal runaway, fire risk, or hazardous conditions, as the batteries operate with safety features at both high and low temperatures, between -40 C to 60 C.”

At a small solar project in New South Wales, an existing battery installation was unable to manage daily loads ranging from 350 kWh to 700 kWh, nor the requirement of more than one charge-discharge cycle per day, so the owners switched to a Zenaji Eternity LTO BESS.

Over a period of three weeks, an existing 40-foot container was repurposed to house the new battery system, which included a 70 kW solar array with 3 x 20 kW Fronius inverters and three 20 kW Selectronic units (120 V) grid-forming inverters.

Six stacks of Zenaji Eternity batteries rated at 32 kWh each were configured as two 120 V strings with a total capacity of 192 kWh. The safety measures included Noark DC breakers for protection and to mitigate arc flash risks.