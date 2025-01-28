Swiss startup launches 400 W transparent BIPV panels

The latest 400 W glass-glass panel with 20% transparency was installed at a workshop in Crissier, Switzerland

Climacy, a building-integrated PV (BIPV) manufacturer based in Switzerland, has introduced a new 400 W glass-glass panels that can be used to create semi-transparent solar roofs.

Dubbed CLI400M10, the 400 W bifacial frameless glass-glass panel has 17.25% efficiency and 20% transparency. It is suitable for spaces that require more natural light than conventional solar panels would allow, such as industrial halls and atriums, according to Swati Rastogi, Climacy CEO.

“These panels enhance the working environment by improving natural lighting, creating more comfortable spaces for employees,” Rastogi told pv magazine.

The module has 108 half-cut tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) monocrystalline cells. Its size is 1.8 m x 1.3 m and it weighs 41.6 kg. It has a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. It supports a 5,400 pa mechanical load. The tempered glass cover thickness is 3.22 mm.

The warranty states an 88% of initial performance retention at the end of the 30-year warranty.

The new model was recently installed in the roof and facade of a hanger-like workshop belonging to Camandona, a Swiss construction and engineering company. The installation partners, also Swiss-based, were Solarwall, an architectural solar specialist, and Fatem, a facade construction company.

“At Climacy, we combine innovation and design to turn rooftops, parking canopies, and industrial spaces into efficient, sustainable energy sources. Our patented technology ensures seamless integration and superior performance for every project,” said Rastogi.

Founded in 2022, Climacy designs and develops its modules in Switzerland with manufacturing in China. It has another PV panel product, Smart Solar Roof, and it has a patented mounting system.

Besides its commercial work, Climacy is working on solar PV roof tiles with integrated insulation, as part of its participation in the Increase project, a European initiative working on improving success factors for integrated PV (IPV) in buildings and infrastructure. The 4.5-year Horizon Europe project started in October 2023.