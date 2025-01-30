Extending lifecycle of flywheel energy storage via average consensus algorithm

Researchers at the Inner Mongolia University of Technology in China have developed a new lifecycle parameter that can reportedly help increase coordinated control and service life in flywheel energy storage array systems (FESASs).

Compared to other mechanical energy storage technologies such as pumped hydro and compressed air, FESASs have higher values for specific power, specific energy, power and energy density, lifecycle, efficiency, self-discharge rate, and energy capital costs. By contrast, FESAS have lower values for lifespan, scale, maintenance and power capital costs. Their impact on the environment is extremely low, while that of pumped hydro and compressed air is medium to low and high to medium, respectively. Furthermore, FESASs are claimed to effectively achieve power smoothing, frequency regulation, and improved power quality.

“A flywheel is an energy storage technology that transforms mechanical energy to electrical energy and vice versa through high-speed rotor rotation,” the scientists explained. “During charging, a motor converts electrical energy into the rotational kinetic energy of the flywheel, increasing its angular velocity. During discharging, a generator converts the rotational kinetic energy into electrical energy, decreasing the flywheel’s angular velocity.”

The proposed approach is based on a new type of doubly stochastic Perron matrix algorithm, which is in turn relying on a Error Balancing Iterative Algorithm (EBIA). The latter consists of an algorithm that facilitates the convergence of auxiliary variables to average consensus and effectively suppresses unbalanced power, according to the researchers.

The novel algorithm is said to operate with low computational complexity and fast convergence, while allowing each flywheel to operate independently, eliminating single-point failures and enhancing system reliability.

“By distributing errors uniformly, our technique reduces errors and ensures that the sum of the row and column elements of the matrix are closer to 1, minimizing error accumulation,” the research team stressed. “Additionally, constructing doubly stochastic matrices facilitate more uniform information propagation, enhancing the efficacy and stability of the consensus algorithm and making it more conducive to realizing global average consensus compared to column-stochastic matrices.”

The lifecycle-based average consensus algorithm was tested through a series of simulations assuming the operation of a wind farm connected to six 250 kW FESAS each with an energy storage capacity of 50 kWh, a maximum rotational speed of 7200 rpm, and a minimum rotational speed of 3000 rpm.

“Our findings reveal that within a certain range, a larger convergence factor results in faster system convergence,” the academics said. “For both undirected and directed graph topologies, FESAS can effectively suppress unbalanced power only when each auxiliary variable achieves average consensus. In an undirected graph structure, the auxiliary variables converge to average consensus.”

They also explained that the new algorithm can be used for battery storage, supercapacitor storage, and distributed energy systems.

Their findings are available in the study “Research on the strategy for average consensus control of flywheel energy storage array system based on lifecycle,” published in the Journal of Energy Storage.

