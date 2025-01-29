New aluminum-ion battery with unprecedented long cycle life

Researchers in China have reported a breakthrough in the development of aluminum-ion batteries. They have created a solid-state electrolyte that facilitates the smooth movement of aluminum ions, significantly improving battery performance and longevity.

Image: Adapted from ACS Central Science 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.4c01615

The environmentally friendly and high-safety aluminum-ion batteries have attracted much interest, but the extensive use of expensive electrolyte, strong moisture sensitivity, and severe corrosion of the Al anode have limited their commercial application.

Now, researchers at Beijing Institute of Technology, University of Science and Technology Beijing, and Lanzhou University of Technology have presented a new aluminum-ion battery that has shown exceptionally long cycling life due to a newly developed electrolyte.

The team added an inert aluminum fluoride salt to an Al-ion-containing electrolyte, turning it into a solid-state electrolyte. The aluminum fluoride salt has a 3D porous structure, allowing aluminum ions to easily hop across the electrolyte and increase conductivity.

