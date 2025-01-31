Germany’s battery storage fleet surges to 19 GWh

From ESS News

The number and cumulative capacity of storage systems installed in Germany has grown by 50% over the past year. Almost 600,000 new battery storage systems have been put into operation in various market segments.

At the turn of the year, more than 1.8 million storage systems with a capacity of around 19 GWh were installed in Germany, as the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) announced on Friday based on data from the market master data register.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.