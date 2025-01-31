Germany’s battery storage fleet surges to 19 GWh

Last year, the number of newly installed residential battery energy storage systems in Germany fell slightly. In contrast, the capacity of large-scale storage systems with a power output of more than 1 MW doubled within a year.

A sodium-ion accumulator stack

Image: Ra Boe, Wikimedia Commons

The number and cumulative capacity of storage systems installed in Germany has grown by 50% over the past year. Almost 600,000 new battery storage systems have been put into operation in various market segments.

At the turn of the year, more than 1.8 million storage systems with a capacity of around 19 GWh were installed in Germany, as the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) announced on Friday based on data from the market master data register.

