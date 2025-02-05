Liberia seeks consultancy services for solar, battery storage auction

The government of Liberia plans to hire a consortium of consultants in a new project auction to help develop and implement a utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS).

A tender is now open requesting expressions of interest from prospective transaction advisers to develop the legal, technical, commercial and financial mechanisms for the solar-plus-BESS auction.

The tender details state that while the auction size is not finalized, the plan is to procure up to 70 MW of solar and 20 MW/60 MWh of BESS across two sites. The authorities will then select one or more independent power producers to finance, build, and operate the plants.

The project is part of the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project. The work of the consultants will be funded by grant financing from the World Bank.

Expressions of interest must be submitted in written form by Feb. 25, 2025.

Work began on Liberia’s first utility-scale solar plant in October 2024. The 20 MW facility, which is being built at an existing 88 MW hydropower station, is scheduled for completion later this year.