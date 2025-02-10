JinkoSolar sues Longi in Australia in third patent case this year

JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi alleging the use of an unspecified solar cell technology in Australia. The new lawsuit follows similar actions taken by JinkoSolar against Longi in China and Japan in January.

Group units Jinko Solar Australia Holdings Pty Ltd., Shanghai Jinko Green Energy Management Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Jinko Green Energy Co., Ltd. filed the new lawsuit against Longi's subsidiary, Solar Australia Pty Ltd., in the Federal Court of Australia.

“This latest lawsuit in Australia is likely centered on JinkoSolar’s key patent technologies in the photovoltaic sector, involving the design and manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules,” JinkoSolar said, without providing additional details.

In December 2024, JinkoSolar filed a patent infringement lawsuit against competitor VSUN, a unit of Japan's Fuji Solar, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. JinkoSolar said it sued VSUN and its US affiliates, but did not identify a specific patent.

JinkoSolar said it holds more than 2,800 patents, including 462 related to n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. It describes itself as a leader in TOPCon patents, but has not provided additional details about its holdings.