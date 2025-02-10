New rivet and riveting tool to install solar panels on trackers

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish company Fator, an industrial fastener specialist, has developed the Steptail rivet for PV trackers.

“Fixing solar panels to solar trackers has traditionally involved the use of screws, washers and nuts and this method, although functional, presents drawbacks such as the complexity of the installation, the time required and the risk of loosening due to vibrations and adverse weather conditions,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The new rivet reportedly offers easy and fast installation, as well as vibration resistance. Its robust and secure design guarantees a firm and long-lasting connection, even in environments with strong winds and constant vibrations, the company said, noting that it has also anti-corrosion properties. The new aluminum rivet is said to be resistant to corrosion and wear, ensuring a long service life in demanding weather conditions.

Fator developed the ST64XL tool to complement its Steptail solution, calling it the fastest riveter on the market for installing this type of rivet. The company described the tool as lightweight, ergonomic, and equipped with a long-lasting battery and an electrical calibration system. The ST64XL tool, designed specifically for solar plants, withstands harsh environments and intensive use, a company spokesperson said. The tool’s modular structure allows easy access to internal components, streamlining maintenance and reducing downtime. Fator provides free training at client sites, with experts instructing installers on the proper use of Steptail rivets and the ST64XL tool. A technical supervision team also assists during initial installations to ensure correct usage and long-lasting panel performance, said the company. Fator offers global coverage, as it has a network of warehouses located in the United States, Spain, Malaysia and China.