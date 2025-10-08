Japan’s Aomori prefecture sets capacity tax on large wind, solar

Aomori prefecture in northern Japan has launched a new tax on large-scale renewable energy projects, according to a statement this week from the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC). It said the new Renewable Energy Coexistence Tax will apply to future onshore wind projects above 500 kW and solar projects above 2,000 kW.

The tax will be levied according to the total installed capacity as of Jan. 1, with rates varying by designated land-use zones. Projects in areas deemed unsuitable for development, including “protection” and “conservation” zones, will face higher rates. Areas approved for renewable energy development will be taxed at lower rates, and projects in zones recognized for coexistence with natural, historical, or cultural resources will be exempt, according to the MIC.

The regulations implementing the tax were formalized in new tax enforcement rules for “renewable energy coexistence” in Aomori prefecture. These regulations define filing procedures and other requirements. They took effect without public consultation under provisions of the Aomori authorities.

Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita told reporters that the new tax provides “one barrier against overexploitation of nature,” adding that while renewable energy is important, excessive development could harm the prefecture’s environment, according to The Asahi Shimbun. The tax will operate in conjunction with zoning regulations that guide the siting of large-scale wind and solar projects.

Wind projects in restricted zones will be taxed at JPY 1,990 ($13.05)/kW and solar projects at JPY 410/kW, reported the newspaper, citing Miyashita. Lower rates apply in “adjustment” zones – JPY 300/kW for wind and JPY 110/kW, while approved coexistence areas are exempt.