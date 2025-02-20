Slovenia allocates €20 million for renewable electricity, heat

Slovenia’s state-owned power market operator Borzen has announced subsidies for the installation of new electricity and heat production facilities from renewable energy sources.

The €20 million ($20.9 million) direct grant package will cover the installation of heat pumps and solar thermal collectors, as well as wind farms, wood biomas boilers and storage tanks attached to new production facilities.

Available fund details state that heat pumps and solar thermal collectors with an installed thermal output greater than 50 kW and equal to or less than 10 MW, which produce heat from renewable energy sources, will be eligible.

Funding is only available for new installations. The expansion of an existing production facility and an increase in the capacity of a production facility are both ruled out of funding in the available details.

Companies, cooperatives, individuals and self-governing local communities are all invited to apply to the subsidy scheme. Applications will open on Mar. 18, 2025, via Borzen’s online platform.

Earlier this month, pv magazine reported Slovenia added 298.8 MW of solar in 2024.

In January, the country’s Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development launched a €16 million ($16.6 million) program to support solar energy communities with projects of at least 100 kW.