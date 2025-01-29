Slovenia allocates €16 million for solar energy communities

The Slovenian Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development has launched a €16 million program to subsidize new self-sufficient PV energy communities. The government and Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Program are co-financing the initiative, the ministry said in a statement.

“The total nominal power of the installed photovoltaic modules must be at least 100 kW, with or without battery energy storage systems,” the authorities said. “These investments will be carried out by local energy communities, whose members are predominantly household consumers. “

The program will run from this year until 2027. Money will be awarded to qualified communities via non-refundable grants.

“The public call aims to encourage increased production of electricity from renewable energy sources within the Republic of Slovenia,” said the ministry.

Slovenia recorded 400 MW of new PV installations in 2023, taking its total installed capacity to 1.1 GW, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy.