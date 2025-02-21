Record 13.6 GWh of battery energy storage capacity added in January

From ESS News

London-based analyst Rho Motion says it has tracked a January-record 13.6 GWh of new global battery energy storage systems (BESS) during the first month of 2025.

The electric vehicle, battery, charging, and infrastructure analyst, owned by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said its “Battery Energy Storage Monthly Assessment” reported 81 new battery projects worldwide during January.

With two-thirds of the month’s new BESS being deployed in China, Rho Motion reported the nation’s energy storage projects included a 1.2 GWh project in Hubei province and the only three non-lithium-ion BESS activated during the month: vanadium flow batteries with a total storage capacity of 90 MWh.

