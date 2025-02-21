Record 13.6 GWh of battery energy storage capacity added in January

From ESS News
London-based analyst Rho Motion says it has tracked a January-record 13.6 GWh of new global battery energy storage systems (BESS) during the first month of 2025.
The electric vehicle, battery, charging, and infrastructure analyst, owned by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said its “Battery Energy Storage Monthly Assessment” reported 81 new battery projects worldwide during January.
With two-thirds of the month’s new BESS being deployed in China, Rho Motion reported the nation’s energy storage projects included a 1.2 GWh project in Hubei province and the only three non-lithium-ion BESS activated during the month: vanadium flow batteries with a total storage capacity of 90 MWh.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.