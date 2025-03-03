Sumitomo Electric launches vanadium redox flow battery with 30-year lifespan

From ESS News
Japanese manufacturer Sumitomo Electric has released a new vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) suitable for a variety of long-duration configurations.
Unveiled at Energy Storage North America (ESNA), held in San Diego from Feb. 25–27, 2025, the system applies “newly developed long life materials” which allows for a 30-year operational lifespan. Such a lifespan, which is subject to proper maintenance, enhances the system’s long-term cost effectiveness, the manufacturer said.
Long operational lifespan is one of the key advantages of VRFBs, in addition to its high recyclability and strong safety credentials. In VRFBs, energy capacity (liquid electrolyte ) and power output (cells) are decoupled and can be scaled separately. This design also reduces wear and tear on components, which contributes to a longer operational life.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.