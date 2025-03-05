UK seeking supplier for solar modules to power marine stations

The UK Northern Lighthouse Board is seeking a supplier to annually provide up to 800 solar modules for four years. The modules will be installed at unmanned stations, vessels, and buoys off the UK coast. The application deadline is April 8, 2025.

The Northern Lighthouse Board, a UK government agency based in Edinburgh, has opened a tender for the provision of solar panels that will be used to power marine aids to navigation.

The supply-only tender estimates 800 solar units will be required annually for four years.

The tender details state the modules will be installed by general lighthouse authorities on remote, unmanned stations, vessels and buoys in coastal environments, serving as the power supply for marine aids to navigation.

The contract has been given an estimated value of GBP 900,000 ($1.2 million). Interested parties have until April 8, 2025, to apply.

