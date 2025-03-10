South African regulator updates solar registration numbers

South Africa's NERSA registered 142 solar facilities during the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, its latest update showed. The new registrations account for more than 1.1 GW of capacity, with an average investment cost of ZAR 22,371 ($1.22)/kW, which NERSA said reflects South Africa’s ongoing efforts to expand its energy generation capacity.

The Western Cape and Gauteng provinces recorded the highest number of registered facilities for the quarter, at 54 and 35, respectively. Limpopo province in northern South Africa saw the highest investment value, totaling ZAR 13.5 billion for 627 MW of capacity. NERSA said the scale of this investment highlights Limpopo's growing role in the national energy sector.

NERSA also reported that one of the newly approved facilities was registered for commercial purposes. Of the total capacity, 82 facilities representing over 1 GW are connected to Eskom’s distribution network, while the remainder are tied to municipal networks.

Since launching its current registration framework in 2018, NERSA has approved 1,811 generation facilities totaling 10.5 GW.

Image: NERSA

“This growth is a testament to the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in facilitating energy generation capacity,” NERSA said.

South Africa added 1.1 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA).