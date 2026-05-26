Serbia postpones connection studies for renewables until 2029

The government of Serbia has formally adopted amendments to its decree on the conditions of delivery and supply of electricity, due to come into force before the end of the month.

The updated decree, which sets out the terms for connection to the country’s electricity network, stipulates that connection studies for future variable renewable energy projects are postponed until September to December 2029.

A statement published by the Association Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia) explains this changes the previous deadline under the regulation, which said connection studies would be prepared between July and October this year.

The updated regulation also provides a regulatory framework for customers looking to install a power plant or batteries that plan to transfer excess electricity to the grid.

In order to become a so-called active customer, power plants must have an installed capacity of at least 150 kW. Installed power must also not exceed the approved power for taking electricity from the network.

Operators of power plants up to 50 MW must have at least €50,000 in deposited funds for connection studies, increasing by €400/MW for plants up to 100 MW, by €300/MW for plants up to 250 MW and by €200/MW for plants above 250 MW.

Applications for connection will be submitted in two annual windows, one from January to February and another from July to August, with studies to be made from March 1 to June 30 and from September 1 to December 31.

The decree sets a bank guarantee of €12,500/MW of installed power, or €25,000/MW for the direction of consumption if a facility is being built without its own production. Installations without delivery to the network are exempt from bank guarantees.

The updated regulations also offer customers in the same building to act as one active customer for the first time. A group of customers with their own billing metering points within the same building can act as a group, according to the legislation, which will see them take joint responsibility for the obligations, construction and management of a common power plant or electricity storage.

“These changes significantly change the dynamics of the development of green projects and bring new rules of the game on the domestic electricity market,” a statement published by RES Serbia says.

Serbia installed 134.3 MW of solar last year, taking cumulative capacity to 318.3 MW. The country has a gigawatt-sized project pipeline but the majority of projects remain in earlier stages of development.