Belgian company challenges 800 W limit for plug-in solar panels in Flanders

Belgian smart energy solutions provider Innovoltus is challenging a regulation introduced by the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency (VEKA) limiting the installation of plug-in solar panels in Flanders to 800 W.

As of March 17, plug-in solar panels and home batteries are on sale in Belgium. Homeowners will be permitted to connect and use the devices from April 17.

Last week, VEKA said plug-in solar panels may not exceed 800 W per electricity meter, which would typically limit to two plug-in panels. The agency added that households should opt for a classic solar installation if they want more capacity. According to local press, a fine of €92.79 ($101.19) will apply to anyone not complying with the regulation.

Innovoltus is going to Belgium’s Council of State, a federal institution that can provide advice on new law, to challenge the regulation. Robin Theunis, CTO of the company, told pv magazine he will take legal action when the regional level officially publishes the new legislation, allowing the Council of State to rule on its authority.

Theunis said ruling on a power limit falls outside the regional powers of Flanders and should instead be dealt with by Belgium’s General Regulations on Electrical Installations (AREI), managed by the Federal Public Service of Belgium.

“​​The regional level has mainly authorization on the connection and distribution of electricity, and this is where we are going to mainly take action. We believe that they are overstepping their authority in imposing those limits,” Theunis said. “Our idea is that they couldn't overrule any European and federal freedoms. They can only grant more freedom, not take some away.”

Theunis also said he believes the 800 W power limit is “too restrictive.”

“It is a too restrictive rule, it is too blunt, we need all the solar energy and storage that we can safely capture,” he explained. “In a lot of situations more that 800W can be allowed, when taking the capacity of the main fuse box into account. The AREI, which contains all the rules on fuses, wires, connections, is the best place to restrict this or open it up.”

The Belgian regions of Wallonia and Brussels have not announced capacity limits to plug-in solar panels.

Belgium added 970 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures recently released by non-profit organization Energie Commune, taking the country’s cumulative capacity to around 12 GW. Last year’s deployments included 92 MW in Wallonia and over 646 MW in Flanders.