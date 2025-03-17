Scientists unveil durable perovskite PV modules with carbon nanotube electrode

A research team at Nagoya University, in collaboration with Japan's Denso Corp., has developed a 100 cm² perovskite solar cell module that uses a single-walled CNT electrode. The scientists are trying to improve the durability and performance of perovskite solar technology.

Yutaka Matsuo, a researcher from the Department of Chemical Systems Engineering at Nagoya University’s Graduate School of Engineering, led the project. His team focused on addressing the major challenge of durability that perovskite solar cells face. Traditional metal electrodes, which have been used in such solar cells, suffer from oxidation and corrosion, affecting the long-term stability of the cells.

CNT electrodes, by contrast, are chemically stable, highly resistant to oxidation, and allow efficient charge transport due to their high electronic conductivity. Their flexibility and transparency also enable dual-sided light absorption, which enhances the energy output of the cells. This makes CNT electrodes suitable for use on flexible substrates or curved surfaces, providing greater design flexibility, according to the researchers.

The researchers used CNT electrodes as hole-collecting electrodes in perovskite solar cells, with performance and durability further improved by using 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol, a mild hole-doping material. The transparent nature of CNT electrodes allows for a more aesthetically pleasing design compared to traditional opaque metal electrodes. When applied to windows, the dual-sided light absorption enables the generation of power from both outdoor and indoor light.

While the power conversion efficiency of CNT-PSCs is slightly lower than that of traditional gold electrode perovskite solar cells, the ability to absorb light from both sides compensates for this difference, maintaining overall efficiency. The CNT electrodes contribute to improved durability, as they do not accelerate the decomposition of the perovskite material as much as metal electrodes.

The research team has also begun demonstration tests of CNT-PSCs at Nagoya University, with CNT-PSCs and organic photovoltaic cells (CNT-OPVs) installed on windows at the National Innovation Complex. The demonstration tests record energy output, light intensity, temperature, and humidity. The setup is designed to use stored solar power to light LEDs, promoting the development and awareness of renewable energy technologies.

The research paves the way for the commercialization of CNT-based perovskite solar cells, potentially transforming the solar energy landscape by offering more durable, flexible, and efficient solar technology.

Japan is accelerating its push for perovskite solar technology, with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) aiming for 20 GW of perovskite deployment by 2040. In late November 2024, METI projected that perovskite panel production costs could drop to JPY 10 ($0.07)/watt by 2040. And at Smart Energy Week 2025 in February, METI announced a $1.5 billion investment to scale perovskite production.

In January 2025, Sekisui Chemical launched perovskite pilot projects with MUFG Bank to test the performance and durability of perovskite panels in urban settings. Meanwhile, a Japanese consortium began testing flexible perovskite modules at Yokohama's Osanbashi Pier in late 2024, with a goal to improve efficiency and durability.