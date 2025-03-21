Mandatory switch to smart meters on track in Flanders

Belgian grid operator Fluvius said the rollout of digital energy meters to the last major group of solar panel owners in Flanders remains on schedule.

The Flemish government started requiring smart meter installations for rooftop solar owners in the region in 2021. Homeowners with solar systems less than 15 years old and installed before 2021 could retain analog meters until this year, when the switch became mandatory.

In October 2024, Fluvius estimated that 403,000 solar panel owners had yet to transition. The company said it has since installed 67,000 digital meters, leaving 336,000 installations scheduled for this year.

Fluvius has previously said that the transition to digital meters is essential for managing a power grid with rising solar generation, heat pump adoption, and electric vehicle charging. According to figures on its website, Flanders had more than 4.4 million digital electricity and gas meters installed by the end of February.

The mandatory rollout comes as Flanders’ residential solar market shifts to a subsidy-free model. The region ended incentives for new rooftop solar installations and phased out net metering last year.

Flanders added more than 646 MW of solar capacity in 2024, primarily from rooftop installations. The region also recently marked its 1 millionth rooftop solar installation.