China’s Huadian announces winners in 6 GWh BESS tender with average bid at $65/kWh

From ESS News
Public procurements in China continue to demonstrate exceptionally low price levels for lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS). In the latest tender, more than 80% of bidders quoted prices below CNY 0.5/Wh ($69/kWh), highlighting the fierce competition in the world’s biggest BESS market.
On March 18, Huadian Group, one of the five largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China, released the list of the winning bidders in its 2025 procurement seeking a cumulative 6 GWh of battery storage.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.