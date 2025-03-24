China’s Huadian announces winners in 6 GWh BESS tender with average bid at $65/kWh

From ESS News

Public procurements in China continue to demonstrate exceptionally low price levels for lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS). In the latest tender, more than 80% of bidders quoted prices below CNY 0.5/Wh ($69/kWh), highlighting the fierce competition in the world’s biggest BESS market.

On March 18, Huadian Group, one of the five largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China, released the list of the winning bidders in its 2025 procurement seeking a cumulative 6 GWh of battery storage.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.