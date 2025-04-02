Copeland invests in thermo-acoustic heat pump developer

US-based heating specialist Copeland announced it invested an undisclosed sum in Dutch thermo-acoustic heat pump developer Blueheart Energy.

According to Copeland, BlueHeart’s thermo-acoustic-based heating technology is ideal for complementing current compressor technologies with a compact design and quiet operation, especially in the residential business.

“We’re pleased to announce our strategic investment in BlueHeart, whose innovative thermo-acoustic heat pump technology complements our best-in-class scroll compressor portfolio,” said Copeland CEO, Ross B. Shuster. “This investment will assist BlueHeart in taking their novel technology to commercial readiness and reinforces Copeland's dedication to driving the global energy transition and delivering efficient, sustainable heating solutions worldwide.”

Blueheat unveiled some details on its heat pump technology in 2022. At the time, it said the system consists a 6 kW heat pump that works on acoustic waves and is able to produce both heat and cold air.

“The thermo-acoustic technology is suitable both for residential and industrial applications,” a spokesperson from TNO told pv magazine. “However, the Blue Heart Energy solution focuses exclusively on domestic applications.”

The device measures 55 cm x 55 cm x 55 cm. It can be used in combination with rooftop solar generation and can reportedly reach higher temperatures than existing heat pumps, without the need for refrigerants. It works with two pistons that oscillate at a frequency of 100 Hz in a closed pressure vessel filled with 50 bar helium.

The system creates an acoustic wave that is able to displace heat from a lower temperature to a higher temperature. This process takes place in four phases: expansion, displacement, compression, and return displacement.