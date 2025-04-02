Copeland invests in thermo-acoustic heat pump developer

US-based heating specialist Copeland announced it invested an undisclosed sum in Dutch thermo-acoustic heat pump developer Blueheart Energy.
According to Copeland, BlueHeart’s thermo-acoustic-based heating technology is ideal for complementing current compressor technologies with a compact design and quiet operation, especially in the residential business.
“We’re pleased to announce our strategic investment in BlueHeart, whose innovative thermo-acoustic heat pump technology complements our best-in-class scroll compressor portfolio,” said Copeland CEO, Ross B. Shuster. “This investment will assist BlueHeart in taking their novel technology to commercial readiness and reinforces Copeland's dedication to driving the global energy transition and delivering efficient, sustainable heating solutions worldwide.”
Blueheat unveiled some details on its heat pump technology in 2022. At the time, it said the system consists a 6 kW heat pump that works on acoustic waves and is able to produce both heat and cold air.
“The thermo-acoustic technology is suitable both for residential and industrial applications,” a spokesperson from TNO told pv magazine. “However, the Blue Heart Energy solution focuses exclusively on domestic applications.”
The device measures 55 cm x 55 cm x 55 cm. It can be used in combination with rooftop solar generation and can reportedly reach higher temperatures than existing heat pumps, without the need for refrigerants. It works with two pistons that oscillate at a frequency of 100 Hz in a closed pressure vessel filled with 50 bar helium.
The system creates an acoustic wave that is able to displace heat from a lower temperature to a higher temperature. This process takes place in four phases: expansion, displacement, compression, and return displacement.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.